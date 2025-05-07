Heart Evangelista’s advice to fellow ‘artistas’ afraid to come out with their ‘retoke’

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista was not afraid to admit if she had a cosmetic procedure done.

In an interview with the press during a recent Ultherapy event, Heart advised her fellow “artistas” (celebrities) to just be honest about their aesthetic journey or else, other content creators would uncover the truth or worse, create “fake news” about their cosmetic enhancements.

“I think I understand because I always get like, people say I got my eyes done, my nose done, but I really didn’t!” Heart avowed.

“Pero you know, I would say it, para maturo na lang kung sa’n sila pupunta, no second-guessing, ‘di ba? Kasi minsan, ang ganda-ganda, so sa’n ba tayo pupunta? So I would share, I’m very open, okay lang, ang tanda na natin, I’m 40 and you know, everything’s on social media.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Chyna Merin