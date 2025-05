‘Tigilan na natin!’: Heart Evangelista shares beauty nightmare

MANILA, Philippines — Although still open to undergoing cosmetic procedures, Kapuso star Heart Evangelista said she would stop getting one treatment in particular.

At the recent event for Ultherapy in Makati City, Heart enumerated to reporters what aesthetic enhancements she has done so far — and which one she would no longer have.

“Go for it! Nowadays, ‘di ba, I did my Botox. I did my lip filler a long time ago pero humupa na, tigilan na natin!” she declared.

“I’ve done a lot of skin treatments and just trying to maintain my jaw line and the neck, ‘yun talaga ako.”

So far, she is more into non-invasive treatments, promising her fans that when it comes to invasive or surgical procedures: “If I’d have anything done, I’ll let you know!” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Chyna Merin