Heart Evangelista gives warning to those planning to get aesthetic treatments

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista shared pieces of advice for those planning to get an aesthetic treatment — may it be non-invasive or invasive or “retoke.”

Following Ultherapy’s recent event in Makati City, Heart said: “You can’t just go to the clinic and do what you see, do anything. You have to have a relationship with the doctor.”

She warned those thinking of having an aesthetic enhancement to not go to doctors they don’t trust.

“It’s all about trust,” she stressed.

She admitted that she learned this because of a past mistake.

“I’ve experienced so many things when I was trigger-happy and that did not do me well. So you really have to work on what’s really there. You don’t want to go to a doctor and para kang na-reincarnate, ‘di mo na kilala ang sarili mo. Baka ma-stress ka. So really, slowly but surely, you get to know the clinic and the doctor.” — Video by Deni Bernardo

