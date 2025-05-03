LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Top 5 National Costume winners

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 national costumes of (from left): Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Chelsea Fernandez, Allyson Mei Ee, Angeline Cordero Kailani, and Valerie West

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines organization announced the winners of this year's National Costume competition, a few hours after crowning Ahtisa Manalo as the 2025 titleholder.

This year's National Costume showcase took place days before the coronation night, alongside the Charity Gala on April 30 in Okada Manila.

The showcase bore a mythical fashion theme, where contestants were encouraged to take inspiration from creatures or individuals from Filipino folklore.

Leading the pack was Allyson Mei Ee of Caloocan (representing Filipino Society of Northern California) for her Walo costume designed by Patrick Isorena.

The eight-headed and thousand-eyed Walo is the guardian of truth and consequences, born of ancient whispers and ancestral warnings, according to a write-up by Allyson.

"Each head echoes the voices of our elders; each eye sees through deceit, darkness, and denial," Allyson added. "In a world that forgets its roots, Walo remembers. Not to bring fear — but to awaken memory, to protect what is sacred, and to remind us: walang lihim na hindi nabubunyag."

In second was the white Enkanto costume of Ifugao's Valerie West (representing Filipino Society of New York) designed by Renel Suarez.

Valerie, who finished in the Top 24, said her Enkanto's crown bears the stories of time and her robes shimmer with the echoes of mountain prayers.

"She is not crowned, she is consecrated not merely a queen, but the pulse of the land, the voice of river hymns, the memory of rice gods. She does not walk she moves as the earth itself remembers," Valerie also said.

Placing third was Iloilo's Angeline Cordero Kailani (representing Filipino Society of England) and her fiery Apoy ni Santelmo costume designed by Ruffy Itaas.

Santelmo or St. Elmo's Fire is the mythical ball of fire of a lost soul that died from a tragic death. Angeline's outfit, however, gave it a phoenix spin as if to appear she was rising from the ashes.

"This national costume burns not to consume, but to illuminate the passion and strength of a more empowered woman," said Angeline. "She doesn’t just wear fire — She is the fire, a fire reborn-not to warn, but to awaken."

Ruffy designed the costume using recycled water bottles and flickering gemstones, a reflection of how Angeline's Santelmo is a fierce beauty hidden with fragility.

Finalist and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez finished in the National Costume winners circle with her outfit inspired by the legendary Princess Lawanen, designed by Jearson C. Demavivas.

Wearing regal beige dress adorned with gold-crystallized embellishments, Chelsea had a mechanical back gear displaying the Singkil dance.

Completing the Top 5 National Costume winners was the white single-eyed Lampong forest spirit costume of Baguio City's Gwendoline Meliz Soriano designed by Jorick Lopez Limpag.

As the new Miss Cosmo Philippines titleholder, Chelsea succeeds Ahtisa, who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Cosmo 2024.

Ahtisa will represent the Philippines in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

Coincidentally, the country's fourth and most recent Miss Universe title was won by Ahtisa's Binibining Pilipinas 2018 batchmate, Catriona Gray, in Thailand.

