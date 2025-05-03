WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2025 2nd runner-up Yllana Aduana on education empowerment

MANILA, Philippines — Siniloan's Yllana "Yana" Marie Aduana finished as 2nd runner-up in an eventful Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant.

The 24-year-old Yana is a pageant veteran who held titles like Miss FIT Philippines 2021, Miss Philippines Earth 2021 1st runner-up, Miss Earth - Air 2023, and finished in the Top 12 of Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

The beauty queen representing the Laguna municipality was favored by pageant fans, one highlight being her flora-filled Maria Makiling National Costume designed by Ehrran Montoya.

Yana opted for a Leo Almodal design for the evening gown competition, a glittering silver sheer dress that she completed with a head piece.

During the Question and Answer segment of the coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena, yesterday, May 2, host Xian Lim asked Yana a hypothetical question on her most significant project if she is the mayor of Siniloan.

Identifying as a committed education advocate, Yana answered she would promote education empowerment across all genders in her municipality.

"We all understand education is the key to open multiple doors of opportunities, the power that no one can ever take away from us and the solution to feel more empowered and transformed," she ended.

Fellow pageant veterans Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon and Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez of Muntinlupa placed as Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and 1st runner-up, respectively.

Appointed after Ahtisa's coronation were fellow finalists Chelsea Fernandez of Sultan Kudarat as Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025, Gabriella Mai Carballo of Cebu City as Miss Eco International Philippines 2025, and Maria Katrina Llegado of Taguig as Miss Supranational Philippines 2026.

Chelsea, coincidentally, succeeded Ahtisa, who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Cosmo 2024.

Ahtisa will represent the Philippines in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

Coincidentally, the country's fourth and most recent Miss Universe title was won by Ahtisa's Binibining Pilipinas 2018 batchmate, Catriona Gray, in Thailand.

