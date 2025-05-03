WATCH: Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez on Filipino youth's role in May 12 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Sultan Kudarat's Chelsea Fernandez finished as a Top 6 finalist in the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant and was appointed Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025.

She succeeds Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Cosmo 2024.

Chelsea is a pageant veteran who held titles like Miss Philippines Earth - Water 2019 and Miss Bikini Philippines 2021. She was also a semifinalist in Miss Globe 2022.

The beauty queen was a favorite by many pageant fans going into the competition, amplified by her National Costume inspired by the legendary Princess Lawanen, helped in part by Jearson C. Demavivas.

As she progressed through the coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday, May 2, Chelsea wowed with her glimmering sheer silver and draped sky blue evening gown by Leo Almodal.

During the Question and Answer segment, host Xian Lim asked Chelsea about the Filipino youth's role in the upcoming midterm elections this May 12. Xian referenced the famous quote attributed to national hero Dr. Jose Rizal, who referred to the youth as the "the hope of the fatherland."

"In our generation, [the] youth has a strong personality. They have the power to choose and vote for the right leaders," Chelsea began.

Chelsea encouraged the Filipino youth to be wise in who they choose to lead the country, "When we are very wise about this, we can reach the tip of the universe and the Philippines would definitely be progressive and be productive as well."

Completing Ahtisa's court were fellow pageant veterans Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez of Muntinlupa and Yllana Marie Aduana of Siniloan, Laguna, as 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Also appointed to the titles like Chelsea were fellow finalists Maria Katrina Llegado of Taguig as Miss Supranational Philippines 2026 and Gabriella Mai Carballo of Cebu City as Miss Eco International Philippines 2025.

Ahtisa will represent the Philippines in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

Coincidentally, the country's fourth and most recent Miss Universe title was won by Ahtisa's Binibining Pilipinas 2018 batchmate, Catriona Gray, in Thailand.

