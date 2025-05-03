WATCH: Miss Supranational Philippines 2026 Katrina Llegado on women in politics

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig's Maria Katrina Llegado finished as a Top 6 finalist in the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant and was appointed Miss Supranational Philippines 2026.

Last year's 3rd runner-up Tarah Valencia will represent the Philippines in the 16th Miss Supranational competition in Poland next month.

Katrina is a pageant veteran who finished as 5th runner-up in Reina Hispanoamericana 2019, two years after fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2025 finalist Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez won the title.

The beauty queen's pageant was marked by her Amihan National Costume and a golden evening gown by Pablo Mendez.

During the Question and Answer segment of the coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday, May 2, host Xian Lim asked Katrina how she would empower women and encourage them to participate in politics given women in Philippine politics is still a minority.

"Women today deserve a seat at the table. This time, babae naman," Katrina responded. "We are at par with men, we are trailblazers, we are leaders, and I think women are definitely a power, a force in the universe."

Pageant veterans Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon, the previously mentioned Marquez of Muntinlupa, and Yllana Marie Aduana of Siniloan, Laguna, all placed as Miss Universe Philippines 2025, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Also appointed to the titles like Katrina were fellow finalists Chelsea Fernandez of Sultan Kudarat as Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 and Gabriella Mai Carballo of Cebu City as Miss Eco International Philippines 2026.

Chelsea, coincidentally, succeeds Ahtisa who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Cosmo 2024.

Ahtisa will represent the Philippines in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

Coincidentally, the country's fourth and most recent Miss Universe title was won by Ahtisa's Binibining Pilipinas 2018 batchmate, Catriona Gray, in Thailand.

