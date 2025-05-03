WATCH: Miss Eco Int'l Philippines 2025 Gabriella Carballo in Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Q&A

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu City's Gabriella "Gabbi" Mai Carballo finished as a Top 6 finalist in the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant and was appointed Miss Eco International Philippines 2025.

The 26-year-old Gabbi will seek to follow the footsteps of predecessor Alexie Mae Brooks, who won the Philippines' third Miss Eco International crown last month.

Gabbi — a medical doctor — was a strong contender throughout the pageant, highlighted by her National Costume inspired by the Santelmo or St. Elmo's Fire and a shimmering silver evening gown by fellow Cebuano Furne Amato.

During the Question and Answer segment of the coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday, May 2, host Xian Lim asked Gabbi how she maintains her authenticity amid constant scrutinty and public expectations.

"As I've gotten older, I've learned that the most important thing is the posture of your heart. You have to ask yourself, am I putting out the best version of myself into the world? And is that something that is helping other people?" Gabbi said.

Related: LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 winners, including Miss Cosmo PH, Miss Supranational PH

"I don't think there's a reason that we have to live on this Earth if we're not impacting people positively," Gabbi ended. "And so I hope all of us can move forward, take people next to us, and move to a better place in our society because as Filipinos, we can place love above all."

Pageant veterans Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon, Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez of Muntinlupa, and Yllana Marie Aduana of Siniloan all placed as Miss Universe Philippines 2025, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Also appointed to the titles like Gabbi were fellow finalists Chelsea Fernandez of Sultan Kudarat as Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 and Maria Katrina Llegado of Taguig as Miss Supranational Philippines 2026.

Chelsea, coincidentally, succeeded Ahtisa, who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Cosmo 2024.

Ahtisa will represent the Philippines in the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

Coincidentally, the country's fourth and most recent Miss Universe title was won by Ahtisa's Binibining Pilipinas 2018 batchmate, Catriona Gray, in Thailand.

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Top 6 Q&A portion