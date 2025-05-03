Catriona Gray proud of 2018 batchmate, Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (left) is proud of her 2018 batchmate and newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Catriona Gray is one proud queen-sister of newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo.

Catriona won the Philippines’ fourth Miss Universe crown in 2018, and she gave Ahtisa the push for the latter’s November competition in Thailand.

“She did it!!!” Catriona said in her Instagram story today that showed the photo of Ahtisa’s crowning moment last night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ahtisa, like Catriona, is a pageant veteran. She was among the winners of the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 edition, winning the right to represent the Philippines at the Miss International 2018, where she was named 1st runner-up.

She competed at last year’s Miss Universe Philippines, which was won by Chelsea Manalo. Ahtisa ended up with a 2nd runner-up finish. After that, she represented the Philippines at the Miss Cosmo 2024, where she made the Top 10.

“Thailand, are you ready? So proud! Let’s gooo!” Catriona added.

Catriona was the frontrunner to beat the 2018 edition that was held in Thailand.

The 74th Miss Universe will be held in Thailand’s capital Bangkok in November.

