‘People first’: Winwyn Marquez says integrity essential quality in leaders

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and Miss Universe Philippines 2025 1st runner-up Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez said that leaders should be able to put people’s wants and needs before their own interests.

Winwyn was among the Top 6 ladies who remained for the grueling question-and-answer portion of the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night held last night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Her fellow pageant veteran, Quezon’s Ahtisa Manalo, eventually took home the crown.

Winwyn’s question was related to the upcoming May 12 midterm elections. She was asked about her opinion on what is the most essential quality voters should look for in their leaders.

“We should look for someone who has integrity, someone who will put people's welfare first before their own political wants and all their needs. We should have a leader that is not politics as usual, but someone who will always put other people's wants and needs. Thank you,” she said.

Other delegates were also asked election and leadership questions.

Siniloan, Laguna’s Yllana Marie Aduana, who was later named 2nd runner-up, was asked a rhetorical question about what she would consider as her singlemost significant project if she was a governor or mayor.

“I’ve always known myself to be a committed advocate of education and I would definitely promote education empowerment across all genders in our municipality because we all understand that education is the key to open multiple doors of opportunities, the power that no one can ever take away from us and the solution to feel more empowered and transformed. Thank you,” Yllana said.

Another pageant vetaran like Yllana and Winwyn, Sultan Kudarat’s Chelsea Fernandez was asked the important role of the youth in the upcoming midterm elections.

“In our generation, youth has a strong personality, they have the power to choose and vote for their right leaders. That's why tonight I would like to encourage our youth to be wise in selectiong our leaders because when we are very wise about this, we can reach the tip of the universe and the Philippines will definitely be progressive and productive as well. Thank you,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea was named Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 at the end of the coronation night yesterday.

