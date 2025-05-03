Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo pulls off 'Miriam Quiambao moment'

MANILA, Philippines — Second time's the charm for Quezon Province's returning delegate Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, as she bested 65 other hopefuls to be proclaimed the new Miss Universe Philippines.

She was crowned by outgoing queen Chelsea Manalo. So a Manalo crowned another Manalo.

But prior to being declared the winner, the beauteous accountant gave her supporters a scare when she fell during the Evening Gown round. She had a "Miriam Quiambao moment!" But she gathered herself quite beautifully, and regained her poise to thunderous applause.

Co-finalists Winwyn Marquez (1st runner-up), Yllana Marie Aduana (2nd runner-up), Gabbi Carballo (Eco International), Chelsea Fernandez (Cosmo), and Kat Llegado (Supranational) gamely congratulated Ahtisa on her victory.

Ahtisa's fall should be a word of caution to pageant entrants. Stairs/risers and heels is a trip waiting to happen; especially if floor-length hemlines are involved. And should you happen to sashay down a wet/slippery catwalk, like the Miss Grand International swimsuit preliminary of 2023, accidents are bound to happen.

They say pageants require you to put your best foot forward, but with that should come the reminder that your footing is sure and steady!

The other delegates who made it to the Top 12 were Bianca Ysabella Ylanan (Quirino, winner of an automatic placement as Pina Beauty Personality challenge winner), Amanda Russo (Pasay), Gwendoline Meliz Soriano (Baguio), Eloisa Jauod (Laguna), Tyra Goldman (Bohol), and Juliana Fresado (Iligan).

The other lucky ladies who made it to the semifinal round (Top 24) were Allyson Ee (Caloocan), Rachel Hoco (Oriental Mindoro), Valerie West (Ifugao), Ain Niqyla Abad (Occidental Mindoro), Jarina Sandhu (Isabela), Jasmine Paguio (Manila), Taylor Marie de Luna (Malay, Aklan), Sasha Lacuna (Tarlac), Bella dela Cruz (Lucena, winner of the Choicely Fan Vote), Maiko Ibarde (Benguet), Franchezca Mae Pacheco (Bulacan), Angeleyh Caballero Pasco (Davao), and Chanel Olive Thomas (Nueva Ecija). The semifinalists all wore identical bikinis by Albert Andrada and footwear from Jojo Bragais.

With performances by James Reid (swimwear round) and Marlo Mortel (evening gown competition), the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines was hosted by actors Xian Lim and Gabbi Garcia, together with commentators Tim Yap and Erika Christensen-Lee, and was beamed live to a global audience through Empire PH's channel on YouTube.

Fans and supporters who missed the livestream can still watch the coronation night on Sunday, May 4th on GMA and GTV networks.