LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 winners, including Miss Cosmo PH, Miss Supranational PH

MANILA, Philippines —The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant finished with Chelsea Manalo crowning another Manalo, pageant veteran Ahtisa Manalo from Quezon Province, as her successor.

Several other titles were handed out after Ahtisa was crowned in the Mall of Asia Arena late yesterday evening, May 2. Some of the titles were given to her fellow finalists.

Here is the full list of winners and appointments following Miss Universe Philippines 2025:

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 - Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

1st Runner-up - Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez (Muntinlupa)

2nd Runner-up - Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 - Chelsea Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat)

Miss Eco Philippines 2025 - Gabriella Mai Carballo (Cebu City)

Miss Supranational Philippines 2026 - Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Finalists - Gabriella Mai Carballo (Cebu City), Chelsea Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat), Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

