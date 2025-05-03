WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo gives winning Q&A answer

MANILA, Philippines — Congratulations is in order for Ahtisa Manalo, the new titleholder of Miss Universe Philippines and the country's representative to the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year.

Ahtisa had quite the rollercoaster coronation, which took place in the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday, May 2.

It began with her semifinal qualification and a stunning swimsuit walk.

Things took a turn when Ahtisa, wearing a sparlking pink dress by Val Taguba, stumbled on the steps to begin her evening gown walk.

The beauty queen kept her composure, rising onstage and continued her walk with a smile on her face. The performance was enough to see her go through the Top 6.

The pageant veteran was not unfazed by her fall, even referencing it during the Question and Answer segment.

Co-host Xian Lim asked Ahtisa to share an event in her life that she lived by example, as a good leader does, and the impact it made on others.

"I fell a while ago on stage, and the thing with me is, whenever I fall in life, I always make sure I come back stronger," Ahtisa began, which earned a round of applause from the crowd.

"Last year, I was here on this stage and for the second time this year, I'm here putting everything on this stage to be Miss Universe Philippines because this is mine and my grandmother's shared dream and she passed away early this year. And this is my ode to her," Ahtisa ended.

Completing Ahtisa's court were 1st runner-up Winwyn Marquez and 2nd runner-up Yllana Aduana, both of them pageant veterans like Ahtisa.

Joining them as finalists were Cebu City's Gabrielle Carballo, Sultan Kudarat's Chelsea Fernandez, and Taguig's Katrina Llegado.

Ahtisa will now prepare to represent the country in Thailand, and hopefully take home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe title; notably, the last one was won in Thailand by Catriona Gray in 2018.

