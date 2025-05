'Napakaganda': Gabbi Garcia trends online for hosting Miss Universe Philippines 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gabbi Garcia earned praises for her hosting skill at the ongoing coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Gabbi was one of the trending topics in X, formerly Twitter, during the grand coronation night.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" is co-hosting the pageant with actor Xian Lim.

Here are some posts about Gabbi on X.

? Alden Richards

? Gabbi Garcia



Teh, kulang na lang sumigaw ka ng Estasectu! Lumevel sa 20th Anniversary ng Encantadia ang energy ni accla HAHA#MissUniversePhilippines2025 pic.twitter.com/7pjAFsv8bP — Kapuso League (@kapusoleague_) May 2, 2025

well binuhat na naman po ng babae ang lalaki ngayong gabi, Go, Gabbi Garcia, ganon dapat ang energy Xian Lim#MissUniversePhilippines2025 pic.twitter.com/OmKBWxUr4z — gie ????? (@giendits) May 2, 2025

Grabe ka Gabbi Garcia!! Proud na naman sayo si Kuya ???? pic.twitter.com/HWOSm8uvBj — Sed_Noona (@sed_noona) May 2, 2025

ang galing mag-host ni gabbi garcia — Cee Jay (@ceejaydln_) May 2, 2025

May hindi kayo tinawag top 13 Gabbi Garcia ems (pero malay mo) #MUPH2025 pic.twitter.com/UgqUHtUksz — ????? (@bllover2721) May 2, 2025

RELATED: Gabbi Garcia 1st GMA-7 star to host ‘Pinoy Big Brother’