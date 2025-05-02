WATCH: Catriona Gray's message for Miss Universe PH 2025 candidate Ahtisa Manalo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray gave an advice to her batchmate Ahtisa Manalo before the grand coronation tonight.

In an interview with the media, Catriona said the she will be happy for Athisa if she wins the Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

“I will be so happy for her. She's my batchmate in 2018. She's such a seasoned pageant journey and I think as a comeback queen myself, Miss Universe is not my first international pageant,” she said.

“To see her rewarded for her sana, I will be so happy for her,” she added.

