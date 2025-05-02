Bea Gomez shares message for Miss Universe Philippines 2025 winner

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines will be crowning its 2025 winner tonight in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

For the new winner, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares a message.

“For the winner of Miss Universe Philippines this coming week, congratulations! You've done a really awesome job representing your hometown, but now it's in our hands to represent our country, so I wish you all the best, and I know you can do it! You have your training here in the Philippines. All of our mentors here, and we are a powerhouse, and we believe in your potential, so good luck!” she said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration.

