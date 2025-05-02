fresh no ads
WATCH: Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 7:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe  Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray is excited that the next edition of Miss Universe will be in Thailand. 

In an interview with the media, Catriona said that she's hoping for a better production this year. 

"I feel like Thailand is a pageant-loving nation just like us so sana bongga talaga ang production ng Miss Universe this year," she said. 

"I really look forward to that," she added. 

When asked if she will attend the coronation night, Catriona answered: "Kung mag-ask lang sila, go lang ako." — Video by Anjilica Andaya

CATRIONA GRAY

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2025
