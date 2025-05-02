WATCH: Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray is excited that the next edition of Miss Universe will be in Thailand.

In an interview with the media, Catriona said that she's hoping for a better production this year.

"I feel like Thailand is a pageant-loving nation just like us so sana bongga talaga ang production ng Miss Universe this year," she said.

"I really look forward to that," she added.

When asked if she will attend the coronation night, Catriona answered: "Kung mag-ask lang sila, go lang ako." — Video by Anjilica Andaya

