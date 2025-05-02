WATCH: Catriona Gray gives advice to Miss Universe Phillippines 2025 winner

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray gave an advice to whoever will win at tonight's Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

In an interview with the media, Catriona said the winner should just really enjoy the journey.

"My advice for whoever our Miss Universe who will win tonight is to really enjoy the journey," she said.

"I just hope that this next couple of months, she doesn't allow 'yung pressure and noise sa social media to really distract her.

"Sana she remembers why she's there, her core is whether that be to go after her dream or help the community or to make her family proud. It goes so fast. Talagang once-in-a-lifetime experience naman 'yan to be able to raise our flag.

"I hope she reaches out. I'm happy to give her advice." — Video by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Catriona Gray cheers for pageant veterans returning to compete at Miss Universe Philippines 2025