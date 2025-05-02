MGIâ€™s Nawat in Miss Universe: Gazini Ganados reacts

MGI’s Nawat in Miss Universe: Gazini Ganados reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Just last week, it has been reported that Thai entrepreneur and Miss Grand International (MGI) founder Nawat Itsaragrisil has been announced as the new executive director of the Miss Universe Organization.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados shared her reaction to how Nawat’s new role will affect the Philippines’ chances of winning Miss Universe.

“If they think that it’s what’s best for the organization, then we don’t have anything against it,” Gazini said.

Launched at The Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge in Makati City, PLDT Home Fiber Netflix Plan 1599 was introduced to media and celebrities through an event that captured the excitement behind the strengthened partnership between PLDT Home and Netflix.

Kicking off its Fiber Netflix campaign with a bang is PLDT Home’s promo offering a free trip to South Korea to one of Seoul’s newest attractions, Squid Game: The Experience. The promo is open to all new subscribers of Fiber Netflix plan 1599, 2499, and 3199. New subscribers from April 1 to May 15 get a raffle entry for a chance to win a free trip for two to South Korea, which includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodation, travel allowance and free access to Squid Game: The Experience. Five lucky winners will be drawn on May 16.

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo reacts to MGI founder Nawat Itsaragrisil joining Miss Universe as executive director