The 11th judge: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announces real-time voting

From left: Oriental Mindoro's Rechel Hoco in Harvey Cenit; Muntinlupa’s Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez in Banggo Niu; Quezon Province’s Maria Ahtisa Manalo in Val Taguba; and Nueva Ecija’s (representing the Filipino society of Melbourne) Chanel Olive Thomas in Ryan Ablaza Uson

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines announced that fans can bring their favorites all the way to the top of the annual competition when they vote real-time.

In a social media post, the organization revealed that fans can vote for their favorite candidate to qualify for the Top 24, Top 12 and Top 6 by voting through the pageant's app.

“It’s your turn to help shape the destiny of Miss Universe Philippines 2025! From the Top 24, vote to push your favorite into the Top 12. From the Top 12, help her rise to the Top 6. And in the final round, cast the vote that could make her the next Miss Universe Philippines!” the organization wrote on its Instagram post today.

Sixty-six (66) candidates are vying to be the next Miss Universe Philippines after Chelsea Manalo, crowned the very first Miss Universe Asia 2025.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night will be held tonight in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

