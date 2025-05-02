^

'Hakot award': Winwyn Marquez, Ahtisa Manalo bag Miss Universe Philippines 2025 prelims awards

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 5:20pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 frontrunners Teresita Ssen 'Winwyn' Marquez (left), representing Muntinlupa, and Ahtisa Manalo (right), Quezon Province's bet. Marquez and Manalo are among the 66 delegates vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 crown on coronation night to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 2, 2025.
Doc Marlon, Dookie Ducay via Winwyn Marquez and Ahtisa Manalo Instagram accounts

MANILA, Philippines — Muntinlupa representative Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez got the most number of corporate awards, compared to other frontrunners and the rest of the candidates in this year's Miss Universe Philippines 2025. 

She received the following special awards:

  • Miss JellLife
  • Miss Clinique de Paris
  • Miss Aqua Boracay
  • Miss Wuling
  • Miss New Moon
  • Miss Mags
  • Miss Wendy's
  • Miss So-en
  • Miss GlutaLipo
  • Miss Zion

Quezon Province's bet, Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, who was last year's most decorated recipent, got the following:

  • Miss Jewelmer
  • Miss Zonrox Bleach
  • Miss Hello Glow
  • Miss Vitresse

Siniloan, Laguna's delegate, Yllana Marie Aduana, did not disappoint her supporters. She took home a number of awards, including:

  • Miss Zonrox Bleach
  • Miss Urban Smile
  • Miss Mags
  • Miss iColor Plus
  • Miss Zion
  • Miss Gluta Lipo

Sultan Kudarat's muse, Chelsea Fernandez, received two:

  • Miss Buscopan Venus
  • Miss Hello Glow 

Taguig's Katrina Llegado was named one of three Miss Zonrox Bleach awardees.

Millen Joy Cabigas of Siargao won the People's Choice Award for topping the online poll for the April 27 count.

Iligan City's Juliana Fresado was proclaimed Miss Photogenic.

The Best in Evening Gown and Best in Swimsuit recipients will be announced tonight, together with the winners from the final online poll tally.

Catch the exciting conclusion of the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines tonight, May 2, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It surely feels like it's the most beautiful day in the Philippines now.

