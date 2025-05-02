'Hakot award': Winwyn Marquez, Ahtisa Manalo bag Miss Universe Philippines 2025 prelims awards

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 frontrunners Teresita Ssen 'Winwyn' Marquez (left), representing Muntinlupa, and Ahtisa Manalo (right), Quezon Province's bet. Marquez and Manalo are among the 66 delegates vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 crown on coronation night to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Muntinlupa representative Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez got the most number of corporate awards, compared to other frontrunners and the rest of the candidates in this year's Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

She received the following special awards:

Miss JellLife

Miss Clinique de Paris

Miss Aqua Boracay

Miss Wuling

Miss New Moon

Miss Mags

Miss Wendy's

Miss So-en

Miss GlutaLipo

Miss Zion

Quezon Province's bet, Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, who was last year's most decorated recipent, got the following:

Miss Jewelmer

Miss Zonrox Bleach

Miss Hello Glow

Miss Vitresse

Siniloan, Laguna's delegate, Yllana Marie Aduana, did not disappoint her supporters. She took home a number of awards, including:

Miss Zonrox Bleach

Miss Urban Smile

Miss Mags

Miss iColor Plus

Miss Zion

Miss Gluta Lipo

Sultan Kudarat's muse, Chelsea Fernandez, received two:

Miss Buscopan Venus

Miss Hello Glow

Taguig's Katrina Llegado was named one of three Miss Zonrox Bleach awardees.

Millen Joy Cabigas of Siargao won the People's Choice Award for topping the online poll for the April 27 count.

Iligan City's Juliana Fresado was proclaimed Miss Photogenic.

The Best in Evening Gown and Best in Swimsuit recipients will be announced tonight, together with the winners from the final online poll tally.

Catch the exciting conclusion of the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines tonight, May 2, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It surely feels like it's the most beautiful day in the Philippines now.

