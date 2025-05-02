LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Top 6 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — Who will be among the six ladies left who will succeed Chelsea Manalo as the new Miss Universe Philippines 2025?

As late night sets in, only six ladies are left out of the original 66 delegates.

These six ladies will be advancing to the grueling Question-and-Answer portion, which will help determine their titles at the end of the coronation night.

The Top 6 delegates of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 are:

Sultan Kudarat - Chelsea Fernandez (Pina Voting Showcase Vote)

Siniloan - Yllana Marie Aduana

Muntinlupa - Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez

Taguig - Katrina Llegado

Cebu City - Gabriella Mai Carballo

Quezon - Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

The winner will be hoping to bring home the Philippines’ fifth crown in the finals in Thailand in November.

Apart from the Miss Universe Philippines title, four other titles — Supranational, Eco International, Charm and Cosmo — will be appointed among those who make the Top 5.

