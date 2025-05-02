Rabiya Mateo reacts to MGI founder Nawat Itsaragrisil joining Miss Universe as executive director

MANILA, Philippines — Just last week, it has been reported that Thai entrepreneur and Miss Grand International (MGI) founder Nawat Itsaragrisil has been announced as the new executive director of the Miss Universe Organization.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo shared her reaction to how Nawat’s new role will affect the Philippines’ chances of winning Miss Universe.

“Kasi last time, si CJ (Opiaza) naman, si placed first runner-up sa MGI, so ako, hindi ko s’ya tinitignan as something personal para sa’ting mga Pilipino, ‘no, so I’m hoping for the best. As long as magpadala tayo ng strong candidate, delegate, I think she’ll do very well sa Miss Universe,” Rabiya said.

