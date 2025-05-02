LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Top 12 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — The list of ladies who will take home the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 crown is getting slimmer as the night progresses with only 12 delegates left.

After the initial semifinalist cut involving 24 candidates, only 12 remain out of the 66 delegates at this year’s pageant.

The Top 12 finalists are Miss Universe Philippines 2025 are:

Sultan Kudarat - Chelsea Fernandez (Pina Beauty Voting Showcase winner)

Quirino - Bianca Ysabella Rei Ylanan (Pina Beauty Voting Showcase winner)

Pasay - Amanda Russo

Quezon - Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Baguio - Gwendoline Meliz Soriano

Taguig - Katrina Llegado

Laguna - Eloisa Jauod

Muntinlupa - Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez

Bohol - Tyra Rae Goldman

Cebu City - Gabriella Mai Carballo

Iligan City - Juliana Fresado

Siniloan - Yllana Marie Aduana

The very first Miss Universe Asia Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor at the end of the coronation night tonight.

The winner will be hoping to bring home the Philippines’ fifth crown in the finals in Thailand in November.

Apart from the Miss Universe Philippines title, four other titles — Supranational, Eco International, Charm and Cosmo — will be appointed among those who make the Top 5.

RELATED: WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 LIVE