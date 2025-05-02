LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Top 24 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines has been narrowed down to the Top 24.

At tonight’s national finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, hosts Xian Lim and Gabbi Garcia named the Top 24 out of 66 delegates at this year’s pageant. These included those who won via the online poll.

The Top 24 delegates of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 are:

Baguio - Gwendoline Meliz Soriano

Pasay - Amanda Russo

Nueva Ecija - Chanel Thomas

Iligan City - Juliana Fresado

Taguig - Ma. Katrina Llegado

Cebu City - Gabriella Mai Carballo

Occidental Mindoro - Ain Niqyla Abad

Benguet - Maiko Ibarde

Davao - Angeleyh Pasco

Tarlac - Sasha Juli Belle Lacuna

Laguna - Eloisa Jauod

Bohol - Tyra Rae Goldman

Malay - Taylor Marie DeLuna

Ifugao - Valerie Claire West

Muntinlupa - Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez

Oriental Mindoro - Rechel Hoco

Isabela - Jarina Sandhu

Quezon - Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Manila - Jasmine Rovelle Paguio

Quirino - Bianca Ysabella Rei Ylanan (Pina Beauty Showcase fan vote, personality category)

Sultan Kudarat - Chelsea Fernandez (Pina Beauty Showcase fan vote, swimsuit category)

Siniloan - Yllana Marie Aduana (Pina Beauty Showcase fan vote, runway category)

Lucena - Renee Isabella dela Cruz (Miss Universe Philipppines fan vote)

Bulacan - Franchezca Mae Pacheco (BingoPlus fan vote)

The very first Miss Universe Asia Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor at the end of the coronation night tonight.

The winner will be hoping to bring home the Philippines’ fifth crown in Miss Universe 2025 finals in Thailand in November.

Apart from the Miss Universe Philippines title, four other titles — Supranational, Eco International, Charm, and Cosmo — will be appointed among those who make the Top 5.

RELATED: WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 LIVE