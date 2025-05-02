Bianca Gonzalez, Angel Aquino, Iza Calzado ‘proud morena’ icons in Allure Philippines' maiden issue

Allure Philippines' maiden issue includes a spread that honors the 'proud morena' beauties, which includes (seated from left) Mylene Dizon, Angel Aquino, Iza Calzado, and Bianca Gonzalez. Standing at the back (from left) are Agot Isidro and Wilma Doesnt.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Gonzalez gets a full circle moment when she is included as among the “morena icons” together with her role model Tweetie de Leon in a spread inside the maiden issue of Allure Philippines.

Bianca wrote about being part of the proud morena beauties in the maiden issue of Allure Philippines, which features Heart Evangelista and Bretman Rock on the cover.

“One of those ‘how is this real life’ moments. To be called a MORENA ICON for the maiden issue of Allure Philippines is something that would make young Bianca feel so proud and seen,” Bianca wrote on Instagram earlier today.

Apart from her and Tweetie, the other “Morena Icons” in the issue are Angel Aquino, Mylene Dizon, Agot Isidro, Wilma Doesnt, and Iza Calzado.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” host shared that she grew up with Tweetie as her "morena icon and life peg." She revealed that she would always tell this to the notable model and once-upon-a-time actress who played Faye in the TV series “Okay Ka Fairy Ko,” with Vic Sotto and Ice Seguerra. Bianca said Tweetie is used to her fangirling.

Bianca revealed that she is happy to play the part of Tweetie to younger Filipinas who have sent her messages of appreciation and who have approached her for writing a piece about being a proud morena.

“To this day, I get random messages from women who share that they read the article I wrote in meg magazine two decades ago, about how much I love being a morena and how it is really something we should be proud of; or DMs sharing how I helped them feel comfortable in their dark skin despite other people bullying or bashing them for it; and meeting people irl who tell me that I played a part in why they no longer wanted to whiten their skin because they saw that brown skin is beautiful too. It makes me so emotional reading and hearing these stories because knowing that what Tweetie and Angel are for me, is also what I am to the generation after me, and how representation and using our voice really matters.

“Forever a #proudmorena and just so incredibly honored to even be part of all this!” Bianca ended her post.

