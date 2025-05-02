â€˜Itâ€™s a bloodbathâ€™: Rabiya Mateo shares bet to win Miss Universe Philippines 2025

‘It’s a bloodbath’: Rabiya Mateo shares bet to win Miss Universe Philippines 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo shared her reaction to the recently held Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries early this week and her expectations for the grand finals tonight.

“Naku, it’s going to be a bloodbath talaga kasi ang daming frontrunners, but at the same time, after the preliminary, marami ring underdogs na nag-shine, so let’s see na lang…” she told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration.

When asked who among the 66 candidates she feels would take home the crown, she said, Gwendoline Soriano of Baguio City is her bet.

“Gusto ko ‘yung beauty ni Baguio eh. Feeling ko nag-perform s’ya talaga, plus, ang galing n’ya du’n sa preliminary interview,” Rabiya said.

