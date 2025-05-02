Heart Evangelista 'twinning' with Fil-Am Bretman Rock for Allure Philippines' maiden issue

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista wore twinning braids and form-fitting top with Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock for the maiden issue of Allure Philippines.

As photographed by Mark Nicdao, Heart and Bretman covered the very first issue of the Philippine edition of the American women’s magazine founded in 1991.

“Our two cover stars Heart Evangelista and Bretman Rock are the perfect embodiment of the Filipino now — rooted in their heritage, but at the same time, breaking boundaries and redefining what it means to represent the Philippines on a global scale. They are beauty icons in the most modern and relevant sense — bold, fearless, and unapologetically themselves,” the magazine said in its caption.

Allure Philippines is led by its editor-in-chief Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, who has decades of writing for The STAR as a columnist.

