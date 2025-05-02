Miss Universe Philippines 2025: Tips from 'iconic beauty' Tingting Cojuangco

MANILA, Philippines — In this year’s Miss Universe Philippines “Puksaan Edition (Annihilation),” the 66 candidates (down from the original 69) have unleashed “pasabog” gimmicks one after the other.

But it is only Jenny Kim Agasid, the delegate from Parañaque City, who received tips or “blessings” from a bonafide world-renowned Filipina beauty and fashion icon: Margarita “Tingting” Cojuangco.

Tingting, the epitome of “The Elegant Filipina,” was the guest of honor at the special presentation at Solaire Hotel of Jenny and Mister Pilipinas Worldwide Parañaque 2025 James Celeridad as the Mega City by the Bay’s representatives.

Also in attendance were hotel VP for Human Resource Sarzi Razon, VP for PR Joy Wassmer, Col. Michael Ray Aquino, designer Albert Andrada as MUPH’s representative to the said ceremony, city arts and culture consultant Nilo Agustin and MUPH Parañaque local director Leonora “Kleoh” Viray.

Jenny’s participation at MUPH will put a spotlight on Centerpoint Training Services, the private institution that owns the MUPH Paranaque Franchise that aims to provide training programs that will help in reviving industries such as embroidery which made Parañaque famous many decades ago.

MUPH Parañaque local director Leonora Viray, stated: “Once in place, the embroidery products of the Parañaqueños will surely be featured not only in pageantry and fashion scenes, but more importantly as office uniforms, home essentials and even souvenirs worth keeping.”

For her part, Jenny, the gorgeous morena, said: “I really look up to [my mentors and supporters] and this time I see myself to be more dedicated with my authenticity, with my genuine personality, just giving out my best. I assure to all of you, to my beloved city, that I will give my best to bring home the crown. I really don't want to disappoint the people behind me. I know I need to train a lot, need to learn a lot more, and I'm willing to sacrifice everything just for this planet.”

Ever giving and gracious, Tingting offered some words of wisdom to Jenny on how to be an “Elegant Filipina:”

“It doesn't come with just being well dressed. Like she can't wear this [Val Taguba] dress to work. She can't wear this dress to lunch, except that being Miss Parañaque, this is the way that she's expected to look, overdressed and with a crown. And I'm sure that when she gets to wherever the contest will be, knowing from [MUPH organizers], they're going to brief her even before she goes on a trip, that she has to dress up, bring the following clothes, learn how to speak, because that's what we call the candidates when [Stella Araneta] used to handle [our candidates for Miss Universe] in the ‘60s and ‘70s and ‘80s.

“But the manners should always be perfect. That manners don't die, and they should be honed and remembered.

“I think you should remember that. It's not a matter of looking cute, it's a matter of looking pretty and relaxed, confident.”