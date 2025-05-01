WATCH: Tiyanak, Aswang in Miss Universe Philippines 2025 National Costume showcase

MANILA, Philippines — Creatures from Filipino folklore was the common theme among Miss Universe Philippines 2025 contestants during the National Costume showcase.

The National Costume show was held during the Charity Gala Night last April 30 in Okada Manila, with reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig in attendance.

The Miss Universe 2024 continental queens, including the Philippines' own and the very first Miss Universe Asia 2025 Chelsea Manalo, were also present at the event.

Following the preliminaries last April 28, which involved the evening gown and swimsuit portions, the National Costume showcase was the penultimate hurdle for delegates ahead of the coronation night on tomorrow, May 2, in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With the help of notable fashion designers, many contestants opted for national costumes depicting a mythical creature or individual.

Pageant veteran Ahtisa Manalo, again representing Quezon Province, wore an outfit inspired by the feathered Tiktik, designed by Ehrran Montoya.

The designer also aided Miss Earth - Air 2023 Yllana Aduana from Siniloan, Laguna, as she draped herself in flora to embody Maria Makiling.

Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, representing Muntinlupa, also wore an Aswang outfit like Manalo, taking the creature inspiration from the movie of the same name starring her mother Alma Moreno.

Another pageant veteran, Chelsea Fernandez, looked to the history of her province, Sultan Kudarat. Helped by Jearson C. Demavivas, Fernandez wore an outfit inspired by the legendary Princess Lawanen.

One standout from the night was Siargao's Millen Joy Cabigas as RL Omadle designed a red Tiyanak outfit for the beauty queen, who was head to toe in crimson grief and grandeur.

Eloisa Jauod went full production for her national costume, emerging from a bamboo as Maganda with a mannequin Malakas while an Ibong Adarna was perched nearby.

Renowned designer Axel Que took a cue from the fantasy show "Mulawin" and dressed up Bohol's Tyra Rae Goldman as her own character, Alwina.

Other contestants that went with mythical creatures were Taguig's Katrina Llegado as Amihan, Cebu City's Gabriele Mai Carballo as Santelmo or St. Elmo's Fire, Nueva Ecija's Chanel Thomas as the goddess of the moon Mayari, Isabela's Jarina Sandhu as the Tagalog goddess of fertility and cultivated land Ikapati, Baguio City's Gwendoline Meliz Soriano as the Lampong forest spirit, and Iligan's Juliana Fresado as a Papagayo.

