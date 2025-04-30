LIST: Top 11 standouts in Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 delegates at the preliminaries in their swimsuits (from left): Millen Joy Cabigas (Siaragao), Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province), Teresita Ssen 'Winwyn' Marquez (Muntinlupa), and Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna).

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from the Pina Beauty online poll, the preliminary performances gauge a delegate's chance of landing a placement to move on in the competition.

After the Swimsuit and Evening Gown categories at the recently-concluded preliminaries in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City, a number of delegates stood out from this year's crop of 66 representatives.

In random order, they are:

Teresita Ssen 'Winwyn' Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Touted as the 'Latina Slayer," the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 winner has been bringing her A-game to the competition right from the very start.

Observers say she will finish what her cousin, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, has left off doing. Should she win the crown, she will be the country's first married woman to represent the Philippines.

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

If there was one moment throughout the duration of the pageant where she shone the brightest, it would be the Evening Gown preliminaries.

Moving with effortless ease and calm, Ahtisa has come back stronger and more confident. Receiving quite a number of special awards during the prelims has simply solidified her winning chances in grabbing the crown — this time around.

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

The beleaguered medical scientist has proven her detractors wrong. Their naysayings have never dented the former Miss Philippines Earth 2023's disposition in the least bit. In fact, her focus and determination has been shining through in every aspect of the competition.

Chelsea Fernandez (Sultan Kudarat)

If there was one delegate who truly peaked at the right time, it would be this former national titlist of the Globe crown. She has been pacing her moves, steady and surely, right from the beginning.

Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

This dusky former national titleholder of the Reina Hispanoamericana crown has aces up sleeve. Her iconic hair flips are being emulated by her fellow candidates. Her supporters are strongly rallying behind her.

Millen Joy Cabigas (Siargao)

If she continues to top the online poll, then she is already assured of a spot in the Top 10 and compete in the Evening Gown competition.

Her two runners-up in the People's Choice contest are also assured of semifinal placements, with the second placer competing in the Swimsuit Round. It pays to have "moneyed" supporters!

Eloisa Jauod (Laguna)

A relative newcomer with a few stints on the national stage, this statuesque looker has all the trappings of a winner. Should her stars align on coronation night?

Gabriele Mai Carballo (Cebu City)

This eloquent doctor is up against very strong contenders. But will her persistence wear her opponents down or are they equally adept at the task ahead?

Juliana Fresado (Iligan)

This newcomer has heads turning in her direction. Will she be the dark horse to watch out for?

Gwendoline Meliz Soriano ( Baguio City)

Like her predecessors, she is putting on a good show. Will she measure up to expectations in the final run?

Jarina Sandhu (Isabela)

This lovely lady from up north shares a surname with a former Miss Universe titlist. Will the Universe smile on her and make her the second woman with the same surname to wear the crown in Thailand?

While the preliminaries gave spectators a glimpse into what is gonna turn up in the final show, the competition still remains everybody's game. Will it be a frontrunner's game through and through or will a newbie steal the thunder from off their feet? In a few days, we will know.

Catch the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night on May 2, 6 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The "puksaan" is nearing its climax! Stay tuned!

RELATED: LIST: Meet the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidates