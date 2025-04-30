Full Text: Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 winning answers

This year's winners of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 were named during the coronation night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on April 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — In what is fast becoming the country’s most prestigious male pageant, Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 crowned Taguig’s Jether Palomo as Mister Pilipinas-Global 2025 last Monday, April 28, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

Mister Pilipinas-International is Baguio’s Kirk Bondad; Mister Pilipinas-Supranational is Dumaguete’s Kenneth Cabungcal; Mister Pilipinas-Manhunt International is Pampanga’s Raven Lansangan; Mister Pilipinas-Eco International is San Juan’s Kitt Cortez; First Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas-Man of the Year is Cebu City’s Michael Angelo Toledo; and Second Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas-Cosmopolitan is Laguna’s Kenneth Marcelino.

From 26 contenders, 15 were chosen as semifinalists. They were further trimmed down to the Top 7, from which the winners were selected.

The grueling question and answer round was conducted by the articulate and beautiful Belgian-Boholana Pauline Amelincx, Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up.

Here is the transcript of the winning answers from this year's new Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 titleholders:

Mister Pilipinas Global 2025 Jether Palomo (Taguig)

Q: I have the question prepared for you right here. And your question is, You're an international model with a passion for education. And you've inspired countless people to dream big. What's one thing you wish more young Filipinos would realize about the power of education and opportunities?

Throughout my experience, I’ve been able to understand through my work promoting education towards the Philippines and multiple colleges. The number one thing that I can recommend to anyone willing to pursue a greater purpose in their life is to have humility. Humility isn’t thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking about yourself less. If we can incorporate one another into greatness and pursue that constant battle of wanting to become better, I feel that anyone in this world, in this nation, can be great. Thank you.

Mister Pilipinas International 2025 Kirk Bondad (Baguio)

Q: Hello there, Mr. Baguio. Nice seeing you here in the Top 7. Your question is, with your background in modeling, athletics, and health and wellness coaching, you lead a pretty active lifestyle. What's your go-to workout or health tip that keeps you energized and balanced every day?

Thank you for the question. There are a million ways how you can answer this question. Well, I'm also a health and wellness coach, and the way how I practice teaching, cultivating such lifestyle is finding a way that is sustainable in your own lifestyle because I think a lot of people, when they look at me or in my social media, they see that I'm doing so much. But I think it's better to understand that I started very simple, and I worked myself up. So, I really, really hope whenever people are approaching me and they ask me, how to be you or how to attain a physique like me, I always say, find a way where you can make the journey enjoyable because if it’s enjoyable, you’ll most certainly be consistent with it. Thank you so much.

Mister Pilipinas Supranational 2025 Kenneth Cabungcal (Dumaguete)

Q: I hear a lot of fans on this side of the audience. I hope that this gives you the energy to course through this round right now. And your question is, from humble beginnings in the fish markets, to becoming an entrepreneur, your journey is a testament of hard work. What advice would you give to someone starting from scratch who wants to build something meaningful for themselves?

So, I have this Cebuano word, 'Padayon.' It means keep going, to continue in your dreams because it will come true someday if you only believe in yourself and believe in God. And today, I know that it’s hard for us, most especially in our generation because we experienced pandemic, we experienced a lot of problems. But if we continue and every time we fall, we fall forward. Thank you so much.

Mister Pilipinas Manhunt International 2025 Raven Lansangan (Pampanga)

Q: Mr. Pampanga, so much love for you here tonight. I hope this drives you even further to be ready for your final question and answer. And your question is, You are passionate about cooking, hiking, and nature. If you had to prepare a dish that represents your journey, what would it be? And what story does it tell about you?

Specifically, I would prefer a Sisig. Sisig is basically the one thing that us Kapampangan describes our culture and heritage. It is a combination of every ingredient mixed together that will be formed into one product. And basically, that is my life story right now. Being like water, being calm, and getting its ways through cracks. And always finding ways, keeping my faith, and putting all together those experiences. And hopefully, I will inspire others, and even all of you. That will be all. Thank you very much.

Mister Pilipinas Eco International 2025 Kitt Cortez (San Juan City)

Q: As a professional host and voiceover artist, you're no stranger to speaking in front of people. What do you find most exciting about using your voice to inspire others and how do you keep it fresh every time you step on stage?

Thank you so much. Now, being a professional host and a voiceover artist, I always believed in the saying that your gift is not for you. By that, I mean that our gift and our talents that we have is not truly for our own benefit. It's for the benefit of those who witness our excellence and our outstanding performance. That is why I want to be remembered as the guy who not just is excellent on what he does but also excellent on how he inspires other people, especially the Filipino youth. Thank you.

1st runner-up and Mister Pilipinas Man of the Year Michael Angelo Toledo (Cebu City)

Q: Your question is, you've overcome childhood asthma through fitness and have achieved so much, both academically and professionally. What's been the most rewarding part of your fitness journey? And how has it shaped your approach to challenges in the other areas of your life?

Growing up with asthma, I was prone to bullying. Everyone would take advantage of me because of my weak stature. But because of fitness, it has changed me. Not only does it make me stronger, but it also makes me stronger around the people I love. And because of fitness, I've overcome challenges, such as finishing a degree and also protecting my loved ones at most. So, I would love to say to everyone that fitness is hard, but we should always remember that nothing worth having comes easy. Thank you.

2nd runner-up and Mister Pilipinas Cosmopolitan 2025 Kenneth Marcelino (Laguna)

Q: It sounds like Mr. Laguna brought the entirety of Laguna also here tonight. I hope you're ready for your question. And your question is, From being a runway model to a volleyball player, you're no stranger to the spotlight and teamwork. Which of these experiences has taught you the most about leadership? And how do you apply those lessons to your life today?

For me, it's volleyball. As a volleyball player, it taught me how to be in leadership and teamwork. So, it taught me in different ways that I've been in what I am now, and I'm still growing. And yet, I'm not here just representing myself. But yet, I'm representing the model community, the volleyball player community, and makeup artist community. And I'm here because I want to inspire all of them that you just follow your heart and follow your dreams. Because if someone said that dreams are not easy to follow, then I think somehow it can be achieved. That will be all. Thank you.

