Where to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2025

From left: Oriental Mindoro's Rechel Hoco in Harvey Cenit; Muntinlupa’s Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez in Banggo Niu; Quezon Province’s Maria Ahtisa Manalo in Val Taguba; and Nueva Ecija’s (representing the Filipino society of Melbourne) Chanel Olive Thomas in Ryan Ablaza Uson

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night will be on Friday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The very first Miss Universe Asia 2025 Chelsea Manalo will crown her successor out of the 66 candidates.

It will be livestreamed on Empire Philippines’ YouTube channel.

GMA Network and GTV will be airing a delayed telecast on May 4. GMA will telecast the coronation night at 9 a.m. while GTV will telecast it at 8 p.m.

Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, Miss Earth Air 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana, Miss Cosmo 2024 Top 10 finisher Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Earth Philippines Water 2019 Chelsea Fernandez will be competing in this year's edition.

The winner will hope to bring the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown when the annual beauty pageant will name this year's queen in Thailand in November.

The Philippines won the Miss Universe crown four times: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries: Standouts in evening gown