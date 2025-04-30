WATCH: Chelsea Manalo hosts Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Asia 2025 Chelsea Manalo hosted the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminary competition earlier this week.

Chelsea hosted the pageant with TV personality Erika Kristensen held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City last Monday, April 28.

In her Instagram account, Chelsea said that it was her first time hosting an event.

"Bucket list checked (check emoji) On my first time ever hosting!” Chelsea wrote.

“So thankful for the wonderful team who helped bring out a new version of me, feeling fresh and loving this new look!” she said.

Chelsea will succeed her successor at the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday, May 2.

