Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig leads Manila parade, excited to attend MUPH

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig led a Miss Universe parade in Manila just days before the grand coronation of Miss Universe Philippines.

Joining her were continental queens Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo, Miss Universe Africa & Oceania 2024 Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Europe & Middle East 2024 Matilda Wirtavuori and Miss Universe Americas 2024 Tatiana Calmell.

“This is what I have been looking forward to — thriving with my fellow sisters, meeting the people and the fans of the Philippines. I’m extremely grateful,” Victoria told ABS-CBN News.

Victoria said that she's excited to attend the grand coronation of the MUPH.

“This is gonna be my first national coronation, and what better place than the Philippines where the show is just huge. I cannot wait to see all the contestants," she said.

"I know each and every one of them is gonna shine bright like a diamond, so I’m excited to see who’s gonna be the next Miss Universe Philippines,” she added.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night will take place on May 2, 6 p.m. in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

