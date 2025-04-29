Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries: Standouts in evening gown

MANILA, Philippines — Evening glamour and Filipina grace were served in a spectacular way at the gown competition category during the preliminary night of Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Held in Newport Performing Arts Theater last night, this year’s batch proved yet again that this is the Puksaan Edition (Annihilation).

Already, three delegates have withdrawn from the race. The 66 contestants who remained still showcased the finest of Philippine couture. Some of the sensational standouts, predictably, are the frontrunners who have raised our flag internationally.

The seasoned contestants

Taguig City’s Maria Katrina Llegado, who was Fifth Runner-up at Reina Hispanoamericana 2019, and Second Runner-up at Miss Universe Philippines 2022, wore a dazzling Pablo Mendez creation.

Quezon Province’s Maria Ahtisa Manalo, who was Binibining Pilipinas-International 2018, First Runner-up at Miss International 2018, Second Runner-up at Miss Universe Philippines 2024, and a Top 10 semi-finalist at the inaugural Miss Cosmo 2024, was a vision in Val Taguba.

Siniloan, Laguna’s Yllana Marie Aduana, who was a runner-up at Miss Philippines Earth 2021, won Miss FIT Philippines 2021, a Top 12 semifinalist at Binibining Pilipinas 2022, won Miss Philippines Earth 2023 and eventually Miss Earth-Air 2023, wore Leo Almodal.

Muntinlupa’s Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez, who was a Top 15 semifinalist at Binibining Pilipinas 2015 and was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2017, wore Banggo Niu.

Nueva Ecija’s (representing the Filipino society of Melbourne) Chanel Olive Thomas, who was Miss Philippines Air 2015, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2017, and Top 10 semifinalist at Miss Supranational 2017, wore Ryan Ablaza Uson.

Sultan Kudarat’s Chelsea Fernandez, who was Miss Philippines Earth-Water 2019, Binibining Pilipinas-Globe 2022, and a Top 15 semi-finalist at The Miss Globe 2022, also wore Leo Almodal.

The strong contenders

Just like the come-from-behind victory of Chelsea Manalo last year, the following contenders are emerging as the most thrilling threats to the frontrunners, as they performed exceedingly well at the evening-gown round: