Kirk Bondad, ‘Park Seo Joon lookalike’ Jether Palomo among Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 winners

Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 Winners: Second Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas-Cosmopolitan - Laguna, Kenneth Marcelino; Mister Pilipinas-Eco International- San Juan, Kitt Cortez; Mister Pilipinas-Supranational- Dumaguete, Kenneth Cabungcal; Mister Pilipinas-Global- Taguig, Jether Palomo; Mister Pilipinas-International- Baguio, Kirk Bondad; Mister Pilipinas-Manhunt International- Pampanga, Raven Lansangan; First Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas-Man of the Year-Cebu City, Michael Angelo Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — As expected, the frontrunners ran away with the titles at the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide finals last night in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

Among the 26 hopefuls were high-caliber candidates who have already won national titles and even placed in their international campaigns:

Mister Tourism World 2023 1st runner-up and Century Tuna Superbods 2024 winner Jether Palomo of Taguig,

Mr. World Philippines 2024 and Century Tuna Superbods 2022 winner Kirk Bondad of Baguio,

Mister Tourism International Philippines 2022 Kitt Cortez of San Juan, Manila,

Man of the World 2024 first runner-up Kenneth Cabungcal of Dumaguete City,

Mister Fitness Supermodel World 2023 third runner-up Michael Angelo Toledo of Cebu City,

Mister Model of the Universe Philippines 2019 Kevin Jay Secoya of Bantayan Island,

and 2017 Mister International finalist Raven Lansangan of Pampanga.

At the end of the competition, Taguig’s Palomo was crowned Mister Pilipinas-Global; Mister Pilipinas-International is Baguio’s Kirk Bondad; Mister Pilipinas-Supranational is Dumaguete’s Kenneth Cabungcal; Mister Pilipinas-Manhunt International is Pampanga’s Raven Lansangan; Mister Pilipinas-Eco International is San Juan’s Kitt Cortez; First Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas Man of the Year is Cebu City’s Michael Angelo Toledo; and Second Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas-Cosmopolitan is Laguna’s Kenneth Marcelino.

The Top 15 included delegates from Zambales, Alberta, Rizal, Australia, Antique, Pasay, Quezon City, and Marikina.

The fast-paced proceedings saw the delegates competing in resort wear, beach wear and formal attire.

Miss Supranational 2023 First Runner-up Pauline Amelincx single-handedly steered the night into a satisfying conclusion.