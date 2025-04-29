Kirk Bondad, ‘Park Seo Joon lookalike’ Jether Palomo among Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 winners
MANILA, Philippines — As expected, the frontrunners ran away with the titles at the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide finals last night in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.
Among the 26 hopefuls were high-caliber candidates who have already won national titles and even placed in their international campaigns:
- Mister Tourism World 2023 1st runner-up and Century Tuna Superbods 2024 winner Jether Palomo of Taguig,
- Mr. World Philippines 2024 and Century Tuna Superbods 2022 winner Kirk Bondad of Baguio,
- Mister Tourism International Philippines 2022 Kitt Cortez of San Juan, Manila,
- Man of the World 2024 first runner-up Kenneth Cabungcal of Dumaguete City,
- Mister Fitness Supermodel World 2023 third runner-up Michael Angelo Toledo of Cebu City,
- Mister Model of the Universe Philippines 2019 Kevin Jay Secoya of Bantayan Island,
- and 2017 Mister International finalist Raven Lansangan of Pampanga.
At the end of the competition, Taguig’s Palomo was crowned Mister Pilipinas-Global; Mister Pilipinas-International is Baguio’s Kirk Bondad; Mister Pilipinas-Supranational is Dumaguete’s Kenneth Cabungcal; Mister Pilipinas-Manhunt International is Pampanga’s Raven Lansangan; Mister Pilipinas-Eco International is San Juan’s Kitt Cortez; First Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas Man of the Year is Cebu City’s Michael Angelo Toledo; and Second Runner-up and Mister Pilipinas-Cosmopolitan is Laguna’s Kenneth Marcelino.
The Top 15 included delegates from Zambales, Alberta, Rizal, Australia, Antique, Pasay, Quezon City, and Marikina.
The fast-paced proceedings saw the delegates competing in resort wear, beach wear and formal attire.
Miss Supranational 2023 First Runner-up Pauline Amelincx single-handedly steered the night into a satisfying conclusion.