What to expect at the finals: Pageant kings on Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025

Mister Global Philippines 2024 Daumier “Dom” Corilla made history as the first ever Mister Global winner from the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2025 Finals is happening tonight in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

The titles at stake are Mister Supranational, Manhunt International: Male Supermodel, Mister International, Mister Global, and Mister Eco International.

Two runners-up will also be chosen who will represent the Philippines at Man of the Year and Mister Cosmopolitan.

The following reigning kings will crown their successors at the end of the night: Mister Supranational Philippines 2024 Brandon Espiritu, second runner-up at Mister Supranational 2024; Mister International Philippines 2024 Justine Ong, Top 6 at Mister International 2024; Manhunt Philippines Male Supermodel 2024 Jordan San Juan, who has yet to compete internationally;

Mister Cosmopolitan Philippines 2024 Emerson Gomez, Top 10 at Mister Cosmopolitan 2024; and Man of the Year Philippines 2024 Anthony Cunningham, Top 13 at Man of the Year 2024.

Mister Global Philippines 2024 Daumier “Dom” Corilla made history as the first ever Mister Global winner from the Philippines.

Twenty-six contestants from across the country and from Filipino communities abroad are vying for the six titles and a seventh one: Mister Pilipinas Eco International 2025.

Mister Supranational 2024 Dr. Fezile Mkhize from South Africa, Mister Global 2024 Dom Corilla from the Philippines, Mister International 2024 Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel from Nigeria and Manhunt International 2024 Kevin Dasom from Thailand are in the country to grace the finals of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide, happening tonight, April 28, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

At a press conference at Okada Manila on Sunday, April 27, Mkhize, Corilla and Dasom were asled about their expectations of what’s going to happen on finals night.

Dasom, who currently plays one of the love interests of beauty queen-actress Herlene Budol in the GMA Afternoon Prime series, “Binibining Marikit,” said: “One thing for sure is it’s always better in the Philippines. They know how to host. They know how to [mount] pageants. I’m just really looking forward to more of that.”

Mkhize, a medical doctor and actor, echoed: “I agree. In terms of hosting and pageantry, putting on a show, I know that when it comes to the Philippines, there are a few who can do it the way that you do it. I’m very excited to see how it’s going to look. I’m very excited to see the would-be titleholders for the various organizations.”

Corilla, one of the top models in the country, confidently declared: “I’m excited for the production. With all of us gathered here, I think we’re in for a very ‘pasabog’ [explosive, spectacular] event for the finals. So, it’s just going to be a very amazing show.”

RELATED: Sparkle artist Kevin Dasom, titleholders share achievements as pageant kings