WATCH: Jasmine Maierhofer-Patrimonio at Michael Leyva's bridal show

MANILA, Philippines — At the closing of “Weddings at The Peninsula and More” in The Peninsula Manila recently, Michael Leyva unveiled his latest bridal and couture collection, “Michael Leyva Couture 2026: Memoria ng Hardin” at the iconic Lobby.

Leyva is one of “People Asia” magazine’s People of the Year 2025. A staple at TernoCon, the SONA, the red carpet and formal affairs, he is a favorite fashion designer of powerful and influential women such as Kris Aquino, Heart Evangelista, Liza Marcos, Leni Robredo, Regine Velasquez, Len Alonte, Audrey Zubiri, Anne Curtis. Bianca Zobel, and Dina Tantoco.

“Always grateful and honored to be able to showcase Filipino Talent at my best,” the designer du jour posted on his socials. ‘“Memoria ng Hardin’ is a beautiful and poignant title, capturing the essence of [my] collection. This title evokes a sense of nostalgia, love, and remembrance, representing the beauty and fragility of life, and the memories that bloom in our hearts.”

He described some impressive bridal pieces as “for the bride who deserves nothing less than a royal moment”; “a masterpiece in movement, designed for the grandest of entrances”; “sculpted for the modern muse, softened by timeless romance”; “for the bride who dreams of elegance in every stitch”; “timeless elegance in every thread.”

In a somewhat detour from his usual ostentatious creations, Leyva yielded a more tempered approach this time with symbolic but motifs such as roses, vine-like grapes, soft fringes, and metal body forms.

“I’ve always believed that every bride deserves to feel like a queen. Designing this collection for The Peninsula show allowed me to pour my heart into each piece. It’s more than just fashion — it’s a celebration of love, dreams, and timeless beauty,” Leyva revealed. — Photo by Nice Print Photography; Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Geraldine Santos