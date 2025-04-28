WATCH: Michael Leyva presents bridal fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Even as he soars higher in the fashion stratosphere, Michael Leyva stays grounded by remaining grateful to his late brother Brian.

Michael’s Kuya was a design wunderkind whose life was tragically cut short. Yet Brian’s memory remains as show after successful show, Michael pays tribute to him.

At the closing of “Weddings at The Peninsula and More” in The Peninsula Manila recently, Leyva unveiled his latest bridal and couture collection, “Michael Leyva Couture 2026: Memoria ng Hardin” at the iconic Lobby.

“Every stitch, fold, and delicate detail is a labor of love,” Michael shared of his deeply touching tribute to Brian. “This collection is a narrative of gratitude, remembrance, and celebration.” — Photo by Nice Print Photography; Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Geraldine Santos

