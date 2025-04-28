WATCH: Sergio Azuaga at Michael Leyva's bridal fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — At the closing of “Weddings at The Peninsula and More” in The Peninsula Manila recently, Michael Leyva unveiled his latest bridal and couture collection, “Michael Leyva Couture 2026: Memoria ng Hardin” at the iconic Lobby.

“Every stitch, fold, and delicate detail is a labor of love,” Michael shared of his deeply touching tribute to Brian. “This collection is a narrative of gratitude, remembrance, and celebration.”

Leyva is one of “People Asia” magazine’s People of the Year 2025. A staple at TernoCon, the SONA, the red carpet and formal affairs, he is a favorite fashion designer of powerful and influential women such as Kris Aquino, Heart Evangelista, Liza Marcos, Leni Robredo, Regine Velasquez, Len Alonte, Audrey Zubiri, Anne Curtis. Bianca Zobel, and Dina Tantoco. — Photo by Nice Print Photography; Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Geraldine Santos

