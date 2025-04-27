Carousel Productions begins search for Miss Philippines Earth 2025 delegates
MANILA, Philippines — With most of the national organizations looking for their new queens, Carousel Productions is, likewise, beginning the quest for its new set of environmental guardians.
In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Are you the silver lining of our country? The search is on! Be part of the much-awaited milestone of Miss Philippines Earth 2025!"
To qualify, applicants must be:
- Filipino, 18 to 26 years old
- At least a High School graduate and of good moral standing
- Endowed with beauty in face, figure, and form
- Unmarried, single, and has never given birth
- At least 5 feet and 4 inches in height
- Good in communication skills and possess concern and knowledge on the environment
Applicants must also provide the following requirements:
- A completely filled out and signed application form (must be in Word document format and for immediate completion)
- A certified true copy of her birth certificate
- An authenticated copy of High School or College diploma
- Latest hi-resolution digital photos
Interested delegates can download the form or get in touch with its secretariat.
Outgoing queen Irha Mel Alfeche of Matanao, Davao de Sur will crown her successor.
RELATED: Davaoeña educator wins Miss Philippines Earth 2024 crown