Carousel Productions begins search for Miss Philippines Earth 2025 delegates

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana crowns Irha Mel Inutan Alfeche of Davao del Sur as Miss Philippines Earth 2024 on May 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — With most of the national organizations looking for their new queens, Carousel Productions is, likewise, beginning the quest for its new set of environmental guardians.

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Are you the silver lining of our country? The search is on! Be part of the much-awaited milestone of Miss Philippines Earth 2025!"

To qualify, applicants must be:

Filipino, 18 to 26 years old

At least a High School graduate and of good moral standing

Endowed with beauty in face, figure, and form

Unmarried, single, and has never given birth

At least 5 feet and 4 inches in height

Good in communication skills and possess concern and knowledge on the environment

Applicants must also provide the following requirements:

A completely filled out and signed application form (must be in Word document format and for immediate completion)

A certified true copy of her birth certificate

An authenticated copy of High School or College diploma

Latest hi-resolution digital photos

Interested delegates can download the form or get in touch with its secretariat.

Outgoing queen Irha Mel Alfeche of Matanao, Davao de Sur will crown her successor.

