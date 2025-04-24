Angelina Cruz recalls 'crazy fun' 1st runway walk with mom Sunshine Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Young actress and content creator Angelina Cruz looked back at the first time she shared a runway with her mother, actress Sunshine Cruz.

Both Angelina and Sunshine made their debut at the Bench "Body of Work" show last month, at one point appearing on the catwalk together during one of the night's highlights.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Angelina recalled the moment she and Sunshine were both on stage, a first for her despite past appearances in similar events.

"That was such a crazy experience, it was very fun," Angelina said, adding she and Sunshine prepared for the show together.

Angelina did not close the door on collaborating with her mom again for any kind of project, "Well, if the opportunity presents itself, why not?"

Angelina is Sunshine's oldest daughter with ex-husband Cesar Montano and sister to Sam and Chesca.

RELATED: Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mamas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle at Bench runway