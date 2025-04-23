MGI founder Nawat Itsaragrisil is new Miss Universe executive director

MANILA, Philippines — Thai entrepreneur and Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil has been announced as the new executive director of the Miss Universe Organization.

The news comes after Nawat acquired the Thai franchise of Miss Universe earlier this year and a month after the entrepreneur was given authorization to organize the 74th Miss Universe pageant taking place in Thailand.

The social media accounts of this year's Miss Universe competition and of Miss Universe Thailand posted a social card announcing Nawat's new position.

Nawat himself reposted on his Instagram stories posts by pageant outlets and colleagues, including Miss Grand International 2024 runner-up CJ Opiaza, congratulory social posts about his appointment.

Prior to creating Miss Grand International in 2013, Nawat previously served as the director of Miss World Thailand.

Mexican businessman Raul Rocha and another Thai entrepreneur, Anne Jakrajutatip, remain co-owners of Miss Universe, with Jakrajutatip as chief executive officer and Rocha as president.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place in Thailand's Impact Challenger complex on November 21, where Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig will crown her successor.

Meanwhile, the 2025 edition of Miss Grand International will take place a month earlier on October 18, also in Thailand at Bangkok's MGI Hall. The current titleholder is India's Rachel Gupta.

RELATED: Voting extended: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names April Top 10 runway picks