WATCH: Carlos Yulo models 'fabric of the future' at fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Avel Bacudio collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) in a fundraising fashion show called “Gintong Sinag: Hinabi ng Lakas, Ginawa nang may Pagmamalaki.”

Held on March 25 at the newly opened Pasig River Esplanade near Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, the show was a fusion of tradition and technology.

After a parade of Pinoy athletic greats, Paralympians and students from the National Academy of Sports, global gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, served as the finale model wearing a sustainable, show-stopping, sports luxe outfit. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi

RELATED: Carlos Yulo wears 'fabric of the future' by Avel Bacudio, DOST-PTRI