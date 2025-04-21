WATCH: Philippines' top athletes model Filipino fabrics at Pasig River Esplanade fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic excellence and sartorial artistry were showcased at “Gintong Sinag: Hinabi ng Lakas, Ginawa nang may Pagmamalaki” fundraising fashion show by Avel Bacudio on March 25 at the Pasig River Esplanade near Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila.

In collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), the show was a fusion of tradition and technology. Most of the outfits were crafted from Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTF). — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi

