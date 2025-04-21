'Heartfelt thank you': Philippines' Alexie Brooks shares message after winning Miss Eco International 2025

MANILA, Philippines — After a fortnight of pre-pageant events and challenges, Abansi Babaye advocate Alexie Caimoso Brooks bested 39 other hopefuls to be crowned the 10th Miss Eco International winner on Black Saturday (early hours of Easter Sunday in Manila).

She was crowned by outgoing queen Angelina Usanova of Ukraine and Miss Eco International chief executive Dr. Amal Rezk.

Alexie was fast-tracked to the semi-final round after proclaimed as Best in National Costume, from five finalists, earlier in the evening. Her "Lawin" costume echoed her advocacy of women empowerment. The Ilongga beauty's victory came days after her grandmother's passing. Her Lola raised her as Alexie never knew nor met her parents.

In an Instagram post following her win, Alexie wrote: "Heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported, helped, and believed in me. Lahat kayo, buong-buo ang puso ko sa pasasalamat. Salamat."

Miss Eco Indonesia Yulinar Fitriani was the other delegate holding Alexie's hand during the "Last Two Standing" moment. The Indonesian beauty was announced 1st runner-up, apart from winning the Miss Eco Earth title for her advocacy video.

Ukrainian delegate Yelezabeta Adamska (winner of the People's Choice Award and Best Eco Dress), USA's Cynthia Murillo, and Victoria Repollo Inglis of the United Kingdom (Best Resort Wear) were announced 2nd, 3rd, and 4th runners-up, respectively.

The five Continental winners were South Africa (Africa), Mexico (the Americas), Czech Republic (Europe), Japan (Asia), and New Zealand (Oceania).

The other lucky ladies who made it to the Top 11 were the delegates from Thailand, Costa Rica, Egypt, Brazil, and Canada (Best in Talent). While the candidates from Belgium, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and the Netherlands made it to the Top 21.

For its 10th edition, Miss Eco International raised the age ceiling to 35, as well as allow married women to join the competition.

From its usual venue in the capital city of Cairo, the pageant moved its venue to Alexandria this year.

Alexie is the third Filipina to have won the Eco International crown, following the wins of Cynthia Thomalla (2018) and Kathleen Paton (2022). While this is the country's third win, it is the first under the Miss Universe Philippines organization, as the first two wins were under the Miss World Philippines organization and the ALV Pageant Circle franchise holding.

Hosted by former Miss Egypt Nancy Magdi, the 2025 Miss Eco International coronation rites was beamed live to a global audience, from the Alzaraa Ballroom of Egypt's Hilton Green Plaza, via the MEI organization's channel on YouTube.