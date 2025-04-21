How to choose the right sunscreen for you

With this year's summer expected to be hotter than the previous years, it is advised for individuals to protect their skin from the sun's harmful rays.

MANILA, Philippines — It's officially summertime in the Philippines, and the heat is definitely on!

With the heat index shooting up to the 40s in certain areas of the country, you cannot get too complacent. You’ve got to take care of your health, in general, and your skin, in particular, for no matter how you try to avoid the sun, you cannot stay indoors the whole season of summer. There are days when you do have to face sun exposure, and umbrellas and shades can only do so much to protect you from the harmful rays of the hot summer sun. You know you need to put on sunscreen as your first line of defense against the sun.

But you do not know how to choose the right kind of sunscreen for yourself. And you are not alone. Studies show that, in the Philippines, while people know that extreme UV (ultraviolet rays) index levels can be harmful for the unprotected skin, only 46.1% adopt sun protection measures.

You do have a point, and the confusion is real. With so many sunscreens out there, how do you know which one gives better protection? Let's dive into the two known types of sunscreens— chemical and mineral — and how they make waves in terms of sun protection.

Two types of sunscreens

Not all sunscreens let you wear a (safe) cape, so how do you choose which one’s best for you? Let’s break it down.There are two basic types of sunscreens: Chemical and Mineral.

Chemical sunscreen is often favored because it’s lightweight and easy to apply. It typically works by absorbing UV rays and converting them into heat, which is then released from your skin.

But besides this, what’s in your sunscreen matters, too, so make sure to peek at the label and ditch what’s not good for you. Some chemical sunscreens may have ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate that can be absorbed into the bloodstream and have been linked to hormone disruption and allergic reaction. Top tropical destinations like Hawaii, Palau, and Thailand have said “no” to sunscreens with these ingredients, as they are harmful to aquatic life. There’s also avobenzone, another common ingredient known to block UVA rays, but it breaks down when exposed to sunlight, which could contribute to skin sensitivity.

Mineral sunscreen, such as Human Nature’s Natural Mineral Sunscreen, works differently. Rather than absorbing UV rays, it sits like an invisible shield, forming a protective barrier that physically blocks UV rays from causing damage. The best part? It immediately starts working after you apply it on your skin.

Mineral sunscreen typically contains natural ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Both are recognized as “safe and effective” by the US FDA. These ingredients provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, keeping your skin safe from sunburn and long-term damage.

With its immediate protection and safer ingredients, mineral sunscreen is a great option for those looking for a safer, and more reef-friendly choice.

Sunscreen checklist

After deciding that you want to use a mineral sunscreen over a chemical sunscreen because it is safer for both you and the environment, you will need to choose the right mineral sunscreen for your use.

Points to consider or check out when choosing your mineral sunscreen:

Higher SPF. The SPF (Sun Protection Factor) indicated on a sunscreen shows how well it blocks UVB (a.k.a. “burning” rays). And with higher SPF comes greater protection. Human Nature’s Natural Mineral Sunscreen features SPF 60,one of the highest SPF ratings that blocks 98% of harmful UVB rays. So, whether you’re at the beach or simply doing an outdoor task, SPF 60 ensures you get superior sun defense.

The SPF (Sun Protection Factor) indicated on a sunscreen shows how well it blocks UVB (a.k.a. “burning” rays). And with higher SPF comes greater protection. Human Nature’s Natural Mineral Sunscreen features SPF 60,one of the highest SPF ratings that blocks 98% of harmful UVB rays. So, whether you’re at the beach or simply doing an outdoor task, SPF 60 ensures you get superior sun defense. PA++++ protection . SPF is great for blocking UVB rays, but how about UVA (a.k.a. “aging” rays)? These sneaky rays can cause deeper and long-term skin damage. A sunscreen equipped with PA++++ offers the highest defense against UVA rays while also providing strong protection against UVB.

. SPF is great for blocking UVB rays, but how about UVA (a.k.a. “aging” rays)? These sneaky rays can cause deeper and long-term skin damage. A sunscreen equipped with PA++++ offers the highest defense against UVA rays while also providing strong protection against UVB. Safety for the skin and seas . It’s important that the sunscreen you choose is as safe on your skin as it is on the environment. Human Nature’s Natural Mineral Sunscreen is not only 100% natural and free from harmful chemicals but is also reef-safe, so whether you’re free diving or swimming by the shore, you can be at peace and at ease knowing that it brings no harm to marine life, even as it protects you from harmful rays of the sun.

. It’s important that the sunscreen you choose is as safe on your skin as it is on the environment. Human Nature’s Natural Mineral Sunscreen is not only 100% natural and free from harmful chemicals but is also reef-safe, so whether you’re free diving or swimming by the shore, you can be at peace and at ease knowing that it brings no harm to marine life, even as it protects you from harmful rays of the sun. Sun care without compromise. When it comes to sun protection, mineral sunscreens are a great option for those looking for a safer and more environmental-friendly choice.

Confident that you are wearing the right sunscreen that keeps you safe from the harsh summer sun and does not harm nature as it carries out its mission, you can now own your summer with sun-ready confidence!