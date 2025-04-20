Philippines’ Alexie Brooks crowned Miss Eco International 2025

The Philippines' Alexie Brooks is crowned Miss Eco International 2025 by outgoing queen Angelina Usanova of Ukraine at the end of the coronation night on April 19, 2025 in Hilton in Alexandria, Egypt. Brooks is the third Filipina to win the crown after Cynthia Tomalla in 2018 and Kathleen Paton in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Alexie Brooks was named Miss Eco International 2025 at the end of the coronation night in Egypt, greeting Filipinos back home with a good news on the morning of Easter Sunday.

Alexie beat the four other finalists from Ukraine, Indonesia, United Kingdom and the United States at the close of the three-hour show held at the Hilton in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Ilonggo beauty did well during in the preliminaries.

Alexie also won Best in National Costume, securing her a spot in the Top 20. Her “Mangayon” costume, designed by Tata Pinuela, was inspired by a critically endangered Philippine eagle that was tragically killed in 2024.

She also placed 1st runner-up in the talent competition, where she sang Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” while wearing a black gown inspired by the British singer’s style.

Her other achievements include making it to the Top 6 in the Eco Wear round and the Top 10 in the Resort Wear competition.

During the final question-and-answer portion, Brooks was asked: “Imagine the world in 2050. What’s one thing you hope has changed and why?”

The Ilonggo stunner remained calm and composed as she delivered her answer in under a minute.

"If you want me to be realistic, climate change is impacting our world right now. And the only thing that we can do is to act towards it.

“Brothers and sisters, ladies and gentlemen, we have the same mother even if we came from different nations. And we in here are brothers and sisters right now. And our mother is asking for our help. So we must save our planet Earth and we must take care of our Mother Earth. Thank you so much,” Brooks said.

Alexie is the third Filipina to win the Miss Eco International title, which was first held 10 years ago.

Cynthia Tomalla and Kathleen Paton previously brought home the crown in 2018 and 2022, respectively.