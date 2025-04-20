Voting extended: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names April Top 10 runway picks

The PINA Beauty voting is extended until May 2, the day of the competition and coronation.

MANILA, Philippines — In a social media post on Instagram, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization announced the Top 10 Runway Showcase delegates.

"These are the delegates with the highest number of votes covering the period of April 1 - 15, 2025. Congratulations, queens!" the organization wrote on Instagram.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Kayla Jane Usison (Bago City, representing the Filipino Society of San Francisco)

Gwendoline Meliz Soriano (Baguio City)

Maiko Ibarde (Benguet)

Juliana Acut Fresado (Iligan City)

Eloisa Jauod (Laguna)

Taylor Marie de Luna (Malay, Aklan, representing the Filipino Society of Southern California)

Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Andrea Cayabyab (Pangasinan)

Amanda Russo (Pasay, representing the Filipino Society of Pennsylvania), and

Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

"We are extending the voting period for the PINA Personality, Swimsuit, and Runway showcases. Time to go all out for your favorite queens to help them land a spot in the finals!" the organization added.

Catch the Preliminaries on April 28, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Stay tuned!

